PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 7,353 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,353 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ING. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,776,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094,340 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,568,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,693,000 after purchasing an additional 622,037 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,356,000 after purchasing an additional 21,110 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,113,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,393,000 after purchasing an additional 474,505 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,799,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,895,000 after purchasing an additional 98,057 shares during the period. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays upgraded ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $16.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.54. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $18.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 32.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

