PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 3,145 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CG. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $4,631,632.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,123,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,756,883.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 291,886 shares of company stock valued at $10,803,048 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of CG opened at $40.10 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $48.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.10 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.21%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

