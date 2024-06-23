PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at $522,000. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE ARE opened at $116.56 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.73 and a 12 month high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.04.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 474.77%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.