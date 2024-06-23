PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DT. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 535.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 54,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 45,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,264,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,393,000 after buying an additional 2,348,246 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $539,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 861.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 235,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,894,000 after buying an additional 211,256 shares during the period. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at $33,994,907.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $44.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 85.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.97. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.20 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.54.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

