PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.26 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPYG opened at $80.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.78 and a 12-month high of $81.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.92.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.