PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of WEX by 46.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the third quarter worth approximately $418,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the third quarter worth approximately $364,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEX by 182.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,386,000 after purchasing an additional 28,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WEX by 18.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,036,000 after purchasing an additional 13,945 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on WEX shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on WEX from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on WEX in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on WEX from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on WEX from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.14.

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.01, for a total value of $400,285.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,182.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,897 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.01, for a total transaction of $400,285.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,182.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,200 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total value of $253,860.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,848.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,831 shares of company stock valued at $808,602 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WEX stock opened at $173.83 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $161.95 and a one year high of $244.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.56.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.15. WEX had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

