PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $615,558,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,275,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719,578 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,664,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,873,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,420,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,294 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of HST opened at $18.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.39. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $21.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HST shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $72,621.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

