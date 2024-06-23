PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 10,447 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 170.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,447 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 231,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 178,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,418,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 168,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,668,000 after purchasing an additional 14,551 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 29,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $78.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $81.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.04.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

