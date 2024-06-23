PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 167 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.4% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOH. Barclays cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.45.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $307.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $334.00 and a 200-day moving average of $365.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $283.57 and a 52-week high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,504,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,504,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

