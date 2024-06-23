PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.39 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.27.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
