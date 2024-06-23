PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,121 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 136,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 298,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 41,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 14,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America raised Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus raised Healthpeak Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.41.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.97, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average of $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $22.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 342.87%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

