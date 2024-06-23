PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,530 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 200.3% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 27,431 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Roku by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,386,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $673,973.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $673,973.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,905 shares in the company, valued at $5,108,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $37,622.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at $188,630.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,966. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROKU. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $54.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.14. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. Roku’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

