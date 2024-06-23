PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 19,398 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 19,398 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Flow State Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. now owns 25,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 180,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 47,562 shares during the period. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 14,628 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

UTF opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.36. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $23.87.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

