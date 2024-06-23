PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 8,482 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,482 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,813,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,395,000 after acquiring an additional 673,496 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,184,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,116,000 after acquiring an additional 335,737 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 637.5% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 38,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth $1,582,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FHI opened at $32.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.17. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.23 and a 52 week high of $37.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.24.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $396.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.26 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous None dividend of $1.27. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 35.23%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $31,241.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 298,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,384,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $31,241.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 298,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,384,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $32,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 299,572 shares in the company, valued at $9,885,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,361 shares of company stock valued at $76,360 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

