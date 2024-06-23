Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.55

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 877543 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Portillo’s in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Portillo’s

Portillo’s Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $707.81 million, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.90 million. Portillo’s had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portillo’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLO. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 1,493.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Portillo’s by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Portillo’s by 241.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portillo’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.