Premium Nickel Resources (CVE:PNRL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.65

Shares of Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. (CVE:PNRL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 0.65 and last traded at 0.76, with a volume of 247000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 0.80.

Premium Nickel Resources Stock Up 5.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of 0.85 and a 200-day moving average of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.97. The company has a market cap of $125.52 million and a PE ratio of -7.00.

About Premium Nickel Resources

(Get Free Report)

Premium Nickel Resources Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in exploration and development of mineral properties in Botswana. The company also engages in the exploration and development of nickel-copper-cobalt-platinum group metals resources. It operates in Botswana, Greenland, Barbados, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Nickel Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Nickel Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.