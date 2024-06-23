Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Sells 88 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.9% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.17.

PEP stock opened at $167.28 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $192.38. The firm has a market cap of $229.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.71 and its 200-day moving average is $170.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.50%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

