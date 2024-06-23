ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK) Shares Down 0.2%

ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.28 and last traded at $19.28. Approximately 1,995 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 23,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.

ProShares Short Real Estate Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Short Real Estate

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $728,000.

About ProShares Short Real Estate

ProShares Short Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments; and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

