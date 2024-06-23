Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) traded down 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.44 and last traded at $10.49. 110,517 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 199,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.51.
Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 10,039 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.
