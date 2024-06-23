Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) traded down 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.44 and last traded at $10.49. 110,517 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 199,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.51.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Burke Thomas Barrett bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 10,039 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

