Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 673 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,751,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 910,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,760,000 after purchasing an additional 174,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

NWN opened at $34.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.43. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $44.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.57.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.13). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $433.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is 85.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Northwest Natural from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

