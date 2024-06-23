Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 8,131 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 157.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Kemper were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,125,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,408,000 after buying an additional 150,584 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,441,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,827,000 after buying an additional 83,618 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 260,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,668,000 after buying an additional 14,080 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at $873,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMPR opened at $58.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.71. Kemper Co. has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $64.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. Kemper’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Kemper’s payout ratio is -65.26%.

In other news, Director Gerald Laderman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.01 per share, with a total value of $305,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,867. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

KMPR has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Kemper in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

