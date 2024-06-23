Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 8,997 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WLDN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 329,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WLDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Willdan Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $28.27 on Friday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $34.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.69 million, a PE ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.15.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $122.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.02 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Willdan Group news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 86,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $2,702,593.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,641,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,289,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 86,483 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $2,702,593.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,641,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,289,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 7,347 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $235,177.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 413,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,249,195.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 282,099 shares of company stock worth $8,775,093. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.