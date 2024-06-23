Quadrature Capital Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,429 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 284,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Trading Up 0.3 %

Titan Machinery stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.67 and its 200-day moving average is $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The company has a market cap of $368.77 million, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.26). Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $628.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.18 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Joseph Meyer acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $996,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,805,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,706,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Titan Machinery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TITN

About Titan Machinery

(Free Report)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TITN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.