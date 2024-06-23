Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $525,000 Stock Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 10,007 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,716,761 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,458,000 after buying an additional 1,802,470 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at $23,773,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 27.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,427,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,416,000 after buying an additional 965,932 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at $12,102,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Golar LNG by 59.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 888,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,545,000 after purchasing an additional 330,059 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Stock Down 0.3 %

GLNG stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.87. Golar LNG Limited has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

A number of research firms have commented on GLNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Golar LNG from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Golar LNG

Golar LNG Profile

(Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.