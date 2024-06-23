Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $589,000 Holdings in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its position in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) by 68.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,529 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,973 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Banco Macro were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,217,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 208,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 73,524 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 36,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 21,964 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Banco Macro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Banco Macro Stock Performance

BMA stock opened at $57.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.81 and its 200-day moving average is $43.67. Banco Macro S.A. has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $2.83. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 16.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Macro S.A. will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

Banco Macro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.742 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Macro’s previous monthly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $20.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 36.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.45%.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

