Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $640,000 Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 97.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,103 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35,814 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,790,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,781,013,000 after acquiring an additional 119,999 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in HubSpot by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,716,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,338,012,000 after purchasing an additional 166,381 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in HubSpot by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,088,119,000 after purchasing an additional 626,977 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 972,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $564,840,000 after purchasing an additional 180,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $311,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total value of $2,427,199.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,197,317.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total value of $2,427,199.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,197,317.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,353 shares of company stock worth $12,845,623. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HUBS. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $798.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $641.00.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $578.43 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $407.23 and a one year high of $693.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $607.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $600.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.27 and a beta of 1.57.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.12 million. As a group, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

