Quadrature Capital Ltd Increases Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 56.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FAF shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

FAF opened at $53.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.00 and its 200-day moving average is $58.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.28. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $65.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.44%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

