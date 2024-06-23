Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $607,000 Investment in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Centerspace in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Centerspace in the fourth quarter worth $5,238,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Centerspace in the fourth quarter worth $681,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new stake in Centerspace in the fourth quarter worth $1,708,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Centerspace by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSR stock opened at $67.09 on Friday. Centerspace has a fifty-two week low of $46.74 and a fifty-two week high of $71.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($1.49). Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $64.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Centerspace will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -375.00%.

CSR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Centerspace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point downgraded Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Centerspace from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

