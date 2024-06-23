Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases New Position in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.16% of Nathan’s Famous at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NATH. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the fourth quarter valued at about $850,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 32.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nathan’s Famous during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Nathan’s Famous Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NATH opened at $68.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.61. The company has a market cap of $278.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.28. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.35 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

Nathan’s Famous Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.58%.

Nathan’s Famous Profile

(Free Report)

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.