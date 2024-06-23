Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases New Position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1,066.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,265,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,701 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 661,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 73,924 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a positive return on equity of 19.64% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. The firm had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is -144.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TPVG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.50 price target (down previously from $9.50) on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Compass Point upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

