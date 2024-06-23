Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 4,872 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,872 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Yum China were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 3,107.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Yum China Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $32.25 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $61.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.39.
Yum China Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 32.16%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.
Yum China Company Profile
Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.
