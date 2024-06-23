Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,695 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,992,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,373,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 574,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,230,000 after acquiring an additional 123,126 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,593,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,685,000 after purchasing an additional 64,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 198,380 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 21,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $804,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM stock opened at $48.13 on Friday. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $27.98 and a 12 month high of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 4.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.98.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $559.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.21 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 20.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

