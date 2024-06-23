Quantum Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $0.06 and approximately $1.01 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Get Quantum alerts:

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011941 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009361 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,271.91 or 1.00004184 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012257 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005316 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00076673 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $7.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.