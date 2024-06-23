Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Stock Holdings Lifted by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 28.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $82,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,614.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RC opened at $8.47 on Friday. Ready Capital Co. has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $11.97. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $232.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.34 million. Ready Capital had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.17%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently 74.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.93.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

