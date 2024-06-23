RedHill Biopharma (RDHL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, June 24th. Analysts expect RedHill Biopharma to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

RedHill Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ RDHL opened at $0.37 on Friday. RedHill Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $3.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company develops and commercializes Talicia for the treatment of H. pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults. Its pipeline consists of five therapeutic candidates, which are in clinical development include opaganib for treating patients hospitalized with SARS-CoV-2 severe COVID-19 pneumonia, advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma, prostate cancer, and nuclear radiation protection; RHB-107 (upamostat) for treating outpatients infected with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 disease) and advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma; RHB-104 for Crohn's disease; RHB-102 (Bekinda) for the treatment of acute gastroenteritis and gastritis, irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea, and oncology support anti-emetic; and RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections caused by mycobacterium avium complex.

