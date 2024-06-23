Rene Amirault Sells 43,125 Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Stock

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) Director Rene Amirault sold 43,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.95, for a total value of C$515,343.75.

Secure Energy Services Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TSE SES opened at C$11.56 on Friday. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a 1 year low of C$5.90 and a 1 year high of C$12.10. The firm has a market cap of C$3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.76.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$351.30 million. Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 6.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post 0.699877 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SES shares. Cormark boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.25 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.25.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

