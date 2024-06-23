RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Findell Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,247,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,915,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackBarn Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of RH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH stock opened at $215.97 on Friday. RH has a 52-week low of $207.26 and a 52-week high of $406.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.94 and a 200-day moving average of $272.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.83, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.51.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $726.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.15 million. RH had a net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.15%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that RH will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total transaction of $288,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,465,279.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total value of $27,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total transaction of $288,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,465,279.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,897,430. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

RH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of RH to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RH from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RH from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.46.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

