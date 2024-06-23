Rockland Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on JBL. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Argus lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $2,013,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,725 shares in the company, valued at $45,591,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,687.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,877 shares of company stock worth $3,519,883. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Price Performance

JBL opened at $113.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.18 and a fifty-two week high of $156.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 40.30%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.91%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

