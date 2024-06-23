Rockland Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,862 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000.

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.93. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.0959 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

