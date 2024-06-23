Rockland Trust Co. Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 2.0% of Rockland Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $37,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 4.0% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in PepsiCo by 4.0% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 117,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 3.9% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 82.3% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.17.

Shares of PEP opened at $167.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.71 and its 200 day moving average is $170.34. The company has a market capitalization of $229.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $192.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.50%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

