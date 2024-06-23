Rockland Trust Co. Sells 164 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Garmin by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,310,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $939,642,000 after purchasing an additional 63,278 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Garmin by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,715,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $220,541,000 after purchasing an additional 45,242 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,630,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $171,492,000 after acquiring an additional 108,427 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,411,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,459,000 after acquiring an additional 136,929 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,291,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $166,021,000 after acquiring an additional 54,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

GRMN stock opened at $161.45 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $99.61 and a 1 year high of $171.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.84. The stock has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.83.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

