Rockland Trust Co. Sells 3,248 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.42. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

