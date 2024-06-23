Rockland Trust Co. Sells 338 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1,819.1% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total transaction of $172,732,959.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,583,810 shares in the company, valued at $86,450,473,117.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 762,804 shares of company stock worth $648,109,138. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $883.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.17, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $798.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $728.91. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $434.34 and a fifty-two week high of $905.45.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $803.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.