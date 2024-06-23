Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) Trading Down 5%

Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.75 and last traded at $13.75. 85,278 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 184,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

Separately, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Sable Offshore in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.80.

In other news, Director Gregory Phillip Pipkin sold 82,238 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $1,205,609.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,254,016.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Flores bought 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.74 per share, with a total value of $1,374,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,625,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,067,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.30% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOC. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Sable Offshore in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sable Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,880,000. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

