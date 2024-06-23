Sanders Morris Harris LLC Acquires New Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 49,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth $511,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,875,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE FIX traded down $6.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $316.31. 1,012,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,475. The business has a 50 day moving average of $319.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.16. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.89 and a 1 year high of $352.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIX. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $338,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,339. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $338,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,339. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $1,207,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,120.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $2,622,664. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

