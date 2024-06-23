Sanders Morris Harris LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 667,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after buying an additional 114,323 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 28.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Price Performance

MUC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.04. The stock had a trading volume of 66,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,413. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.98. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $11.30.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.