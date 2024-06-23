Sanders Morris Harris LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 667,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after buying an additional 114,323 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 28.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.
MUC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.04. The stock had a trading volume of 66,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,413. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.98. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $11.30.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
