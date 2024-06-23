Sanders Morris Harris LLC Acquires Shares of 5,230 Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NET. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 1,976.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Trading Down 0.7 %

Cloudflare stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.94. 6,598,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,201,710. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.30. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.88 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.93 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.70.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $1,423,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 338,469 shares in the company, valued at $32,124,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $1,423,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 338,469 shares in the company, valued at $32,124,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $38,521.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,481.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 662,119 shares of company stock worth $54,101,374 over the last ninety days. 12.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Articles

