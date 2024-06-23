Sanders Morris Harris LLC Buys 350 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,350 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,832,127,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Union Pacific by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,851,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,682,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,144 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $293,162,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,348,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $478,224,000 after buying an additional 929,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 331.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,143,298 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,817,000 after buying an additional 878,490 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $226.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,322,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,767. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.54. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $199.06 and a 1 year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Loop Capital downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.75.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

