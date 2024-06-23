Sanders Morris Harris LLC Buys 494 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter worth $511,159,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Loews by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,503,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,191,000 after acquiring an additional 266,729 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Loews by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 555,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,676,000 after purchasing an additional 208,356 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,658,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Loews by 118.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 286,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,151,000 after purchasing an additional 155,713 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loews Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of L stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,889,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,283. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.07. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $57.55 and a 12 month high of $78.55. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 9.45%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $3,869,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,037,564.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,588,500 in the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

