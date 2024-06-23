Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $412,000 Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Block by 17.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Block by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Block by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC raised its position in Block by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Block

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $367,345.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 599,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,695,429. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $367,345.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 599,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,695,429. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $42,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,790,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,739 shares of company stock worth $18,584,747. 10.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.59.

Block Stock Performance

SQ traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.97. The company had a trading volume of 7,967,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,578,993. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $87.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.73. The stock has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 81.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

